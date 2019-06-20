

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said it targets to deliver strong revenue growth every year in the next five years, including 2023. Merck will continue to evolve its operating model to maximize revenue potential to drive meaningful operating margin expansion. Merck noted that it made investments in infectious diseases, cardiovascular medicine and other areas of high unmet need.



At a meeting with the investment community, the members of Merck's leadership team will outline the company's strategic priorities.



Kenneth Frazier, Merck CEO said, 'We are driving continued momentum across our business and expect our current product portfolio to deliver strong growth over the next five years..'



