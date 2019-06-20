Definiens & Targos Innovation: AI-powered multiplex IHC biomarker analytic solutions for precision medicine

Collaboration to bolster end-to-end services from assay development to confident informed clinical decision making

MUNICH and KASSEL, Germany, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Definiens, a leading international Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based biomarker analysis and advanced data mining provider for immuno-oncology research, and Targos, a CAP/CLIA-accredited global leader in clinical trials-led biomarker services, today announced a collaboration for the integration of AI-powered data and multi-omics analytics of the tumor microenvironment with multiplexed immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay development in precision medicine global clinical trials.

"The core of this collaboration unites the power of Definiens' AI-based biomarker analysis and data science expertise with Targos' vast experience in tissue-based biomarker analysis and application in global clinical trials," said Dr. Thomas Henkel, Chief Executive Officer of Targos. "Further joint development of novel multiplexing immunohistological protocols under GCP guidance together with Definiens' unique ability to integrate spatial immune cell distribution and multi-omics analytics will provide new innovative tools spanning from research to the development of new companion diagnostics in immuno-oncology."

Definiens and Targos have already collaborated successfully in biomarker services for pharma and academic partners. On its own, Definiens has provided 2,500+ custom solutions across several indications, while Targos has supported more than 400 global clinical trials. Through this partnership, customers can take advantage of co-validated custom and standardized multiplex IHC solutions. The targeted biomarker spatial and advanced analytics are provided through an interactive online shareable web portal with live status updates. In addition, the customers will be guided by a team of data and translational scientists, clinical pathologists, assay development, image analysis, and regulatory experts from the exploratory phase to clinical phase.

"We are very excited to partner with Targos to provide customers with an innovative platform that combines the power of machine and deep learning with standardized multiplexed immune-solutions for tissue," said Prof. Dr. Ralf Huss, Chief Medical Officer at Definiens. "Services of this kind support precision oncology and biopharma R&D to make informed decisions regarding their immuno-oncology pipelines and indication selection so they can accelerate drug development and de-risk their global clinical trials. With a partner like Targos, we will provide robust clinical insights into the immunology of the tumor microenvironment, providing deep contextual information of immune and cancer cells."

This partnership amplifies the complementary strengths of both companies in research and clinical assay development. Definiens and Targos both share a common vision of providing valuable information to better understand and more accurately predict cancer and its treatment options in this new era of targeted immune therapy and precision medicine.

For more information on this collaboration and insight into the latest industry trends, please visit a special panel discussion at WIN Symposium 2019 with Prof. Dr. Ralf Huss and Dr. Monika Baehner from Definiens as well as Prof. Dr. Bharat Jasani from Targos. The event is entitled: AI to Support Patient Profiling in Precision Oncology and will be held in Paris, France on June 23, 2019, at 5 PM. The theme of this year's WIN Symposium is: WINnOvation & Global Deployment of Precision Oncology. Learn more about the event here.

About Definiens

Founded in 1994 by Nobel Laureate Dr. Gerd Binning, Definiens is now a leading tissue image analysis and data mining provider in the life science sector. As a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based image analysis, Definiens leverages the rich content and context in the tumor microenvironment of the patient's tissue to find biomarker signatures for robust patient stratification, which helps pave the way for personalized immunotherapy.

Definiens is a member of the AstraZeneca group and a trusted global partner for researchers in biotechnology. Additional clients include renowned biopharmaceuticals and prestigious academics, who have collectively published over 1,000 scientific papers using Definiens' products and services.

Please visit www.definiens.com and follow us on social media for the latest developments.

To see our new service solutions please check here.

Definiens IO-Panel is for research use only.

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Contact and inquiries: press@definiens.com

About Targos

Targos's core service business is to provide highly standardized development and application of clinical biomarkers for the international pharmaceutical and diagnostic industry. The company has supported more than 400 international clinical trials since 1999, which have led to the approval of several targeted therapies and IVDs for our customers. The expert team of on-site clinical pathologists operates in a professional environment of project management, logistics, data, and quality management. Targos also supports the introduction of new companion diagnostic assays into the clinical routine by performing training courses for pathologists all over the world to achieve the international standardization of biomarker assessment. Targos is a fully GCP-compliant central laboratory that is inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).

Please visit http://www.targos-gmbh.de/ and follow us on social media for the latest developments.

Contact and inquiries: info@targos-gmbh.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924625/Definiens_Targos_Collaboration.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779953/Definiens_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924626/Targos_Molecular_Pathology.jpg