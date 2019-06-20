LoRa-based sensors track asset location, condition and usage to drive down airport operational expenses

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Skysens Teknoloji AS. (Skysens), a leading Turkish provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions based on the LoRaWAN protocol, has integrated Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its smart asset tracking solutions for Istanbul Airport.

"Solutions built on Semtech's LoRa Technology deploy simply with minimal infrastructure cost to comprehensively monitor a wide range of airport applications," said Burak Polat, Co-founder and CEO of Skysens. "Airports' supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems monitor infrastructure, but offer no way to oversee an asset's current condition, location, operational status, or whether maintenance is necessary. LoRa Technology allowed Skysens to connect applications across the entirety of Istanbul Airport for effective data monitoring to drive down operational cost and create a smarter, safer airport."

Istanbul Airport has an area of 76.5 million square meters, currently serves more than 100 million passengers a year and expects to serve around 200 million passengers annually. Skysens deployed an end-to-end IoT solution comprised of 3,000 LoRa-based sensors with plans to deploy 10,000 total sensors upon the airport's completion. Additionally, Skysens provided the LoRaWAN-based network and applications to connect the airport's sensors that will also be leveraged by other airport tenants and airline companies. Istanbul Airport leverage Skysens' LoRa-based geolocation sensors to monitor the location of vehicles, personnel and luggage GPS-free. Skysens' LoRaWAN-based network infrastructure meets the needs of both indoor and outdoor applications for interoperability and efficient project management. Data from the LoRa-based sensors drives down airport operational expenses by allowing for predictive maintenance, efficient and accurate asset monitoring and a reduction in energy consumption. All data monitoring and analysis is accomplished through Skysens' own Cloud IoT platform.

"Semtech's LoRa Technology gives managers the capacity to track status, data and diagnostics from thousands of assets at once, making it the optimal IoT solution for Istanbul Airport," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "With LoRa Technology, Skysens was able to simplify development and accelerate products to market that successfully capture data from diverse airport applications. This data allows airport managers to more efficiently monitor their fleet and energy use to make smarter decisions and reduce cost."

About Semtech's LoRa Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Skysens Teknoloji AS.

Skysens is a LPWAN technology provider of hardware and software applications. Skysens provides different sensors and LPWAN technology to global players following the LoRaWAN protocol. Skysens also provides LoRaWAN connectivity in some of the largest cities in Turkey. For additional information visit: http://www.skysens.io.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "plans to," "will," "designed to," or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

