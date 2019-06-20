Of the nation's installed operational PV capacity, 3,364 MW is in the form of solar parks while distributed generation contributes around 693 MW.from pv magazine Mexico Mexico's solar energy association Asolmex has revealed the country's cumulative installed PV capacity has risen 32% this year, from 3,075 MW at the end of December, to 4,057 MW. "Mexico is called to be a global player in solar energy," said Asolmex president Hector Olea, "one of the most competitive and dynamic. Sustained growth contributes to meet the country's demand for electricity which grows at an annual rate of more than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...