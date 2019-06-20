The procurements relate to self-consumption projects with a generation capacity of 100 kW-1 MW. The next tender will be launched in September and will allocate 25 MW of solar capacity. The tenders had been suspended because of low interest and disproportionately high final tariffs for surplus power injected into the grid.From pv magazine France Open to consumers in the industrial, service industry and agricultural sectors, France has issued a call for tenders for self-consumption installations with a generation capacity of 100 kW-1 MW. The intent is to procure around 50 projects with an aggregate ...

