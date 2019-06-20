

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) reported first-quarter earnings that matched analysts' estimates. Total sales, excluding fuel and the effect of selling the convenience store business unit, increased 2.0% year-on-year. Looking forward, Kroger Co. confirmed identical sales, operating profit and EPS guidance for 2019.



For the first-quarter, adjusted net earnings were $0.72 per share, compared to $0.73 per share, last year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter total company sales were $37.3 billion, compared to $37.7 billion for the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $37.21 billion for the quarter. Identical sales excluding fuel increased 1.5%, for the quarter.



For 2019, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.15 - $2.25. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.19, for the fiscal year.



Shares of Kroger Co. were up more than 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



