

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Senior executive leaders from Airbus Group N.V. (EADSY.PK) and Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reaffirmed on Thursday an agreement in place to explore U.S. military tanking opportunities during the 2019 Paris Air Show. The executives met for some 'tanker talk' on the sidelines of the Air Show.



The Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (A330 MRTT) provided the perfect backdrop for the meeting. A330MRTT has been refueling U.S. military aircraft on combat missions since 2014.



