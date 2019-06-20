

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity was nearly stagnant in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its index for current general activity tumbled to 0.3 in June from 16.6 in May. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to slip to 11.0.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, the Philly Fed Index fell to its lowest level since turning negative in February.



