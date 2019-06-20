R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) Result of AGM 20-Jun-2019 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 26 April 2019 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 40,509,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each ordinary share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Ordinary Votes For Votes Votes Votes resolutions (except where stated otherwise) (including Discretion Against Withheld Chairman's discretion) Third Party 1 To receive the 29,179,409 1,250 - - company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 2 To approve the 29,179,409 1,250 - - directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2018 3 To re-elect 29,134,205 1,250 - 45,204 Irene Chia as a director 4 To elect Rizal 29,134,205 1,250 - 45,204 Satar as a director 5 To re-elect 29,134,205 1,250 - 45,204 David Blackett as a director 6 To re-elect 29,134,205 1,250 - 45,204 John Oakley as a director 7 To re-elect 29,134,205 1,250 - 45,204 Richard Robinow as a director 8 To re-appoint 29,179,409 1,250 - - Deloitte LLP as auditor 9 To authorise 29,179,409 1,250 - - the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor 10 To authorise 29,179,409 1,250 - - the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares 11 To authorise 29,179,409 1,250 - - the directors to allot ordinary shares 12 To authorise 27,017,241 1,250 2,162,168 - the directors to allot preference shares 13 To authorise 27,017,409 1,250 2,162,000 - the disapplication of pre-emption rights (Special Resolution) 14 To authorise 27,017,409 1,250 - - the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice (Special Resolution) ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 10794 EQS News ID: 828069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

