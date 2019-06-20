A recognized scientific informatics pioneer, Mr. Conway brings to Riffyn extensive experience transforming scientific data environments and analytics

Riffyn, a global provider of cloud software for scientific process design and data analytics, announced today that John F. Conway, a pioneer of advanced R&D data and informatics systems and platforms, has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, John will lead Riffyn's global expansion, align key partnerships, and drive revenue growth as demand for the company's services continues to increase.

"John has worked intimately for three decades with life science, material science, and chemical enterprises across the R&D lifecycle: as a biopharma research scientist, as an executive informatics leader in R&D IT, and as a vendor and consultant to the pharma industry," said Tim Gardner, Founder and CEO of Riffyn. "What enthuses me most is John's all-encompassing vision for the future of R&D informatics an ecosystem of applications that communicate on a shared data backbone to facilitate global collaboration."

While leading Astra Zeneca (MedImmune) R&D IT, John focused on delivering major, advanced IT programs and scientific data management initiatives to support disruptive scientific breakthroughs. Prior to Astra Zeneca, John was Global Director of R&D Innovation and Thought Leadership at Accenture and Global Director of Strategy at LabAnswer, where he provided management consulting to CXOs and informatics leaders who were looking for pragmatic and sustainable solutions for their scientific data.

"I am thrilled to join Riffyn whose scientific development environment has the ability to transform the way scientists interact within their labs and how they use and reuse their data in a FAIR way," said Mr. Conway. "I'm looking forward to making a major impact at Riffyn, helping the company to realize its potential to be the backbone of next generation lab environments and collaborative R&D ecosystems."

John has also worked as Vice President of Enterprise Scientific Informatics services and Business Development at Schrodinger, and Global Senior Director of Scientific Informatics and Services at Accelrys. Within the lab, John worked as Director and Site Head of ChemInformatics and Structural Biology Domain for GlaxoSmithKline and as Senior Analyst/ Scientific Programmer Programmer Analyst Biochemist at Merck.

About Riffyn (www.riffyn.com)

Riffyn's pioneering software-as-a-service platform for scientific experimentation solves previously intractable data fragmentation and data sharing problems in R&D organizations. Using patented technology based on "scientific blueprints", Riffyn breaks down data silos to provide deeply integrated data sets for real-time analysis and global access. Riffyn supports eight of the top 15 global biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food technology firms.

