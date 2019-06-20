With summer break just beginning, many students are looking for deals on summer travel. Students are finding that this summer's flight deals to Europe are noticeably lower than average even cheaper than some domestic flights and they are taking advantage.

In June, bookings on StudentUniverse for flights to Europe are up over 7% and flights from Europe to the U.S. are up 15%. The increased popularity of Europe as a destination for students is evidently due to the decrease in airfare prices. Further, StudentUniverse's strong partnerships with 90+ global airlines has allowed them to offer steep discounts on airfare for students, resulting in increased discounts and a wider variety of tickets that are below market average. On StudentUniverse.com, summer flights from the US to Europe are an average of 7.7% cheaper than in June of last year. In addition to great fares, students have been taking advantage of StudentUniverse promo codes and have saved an additional $75K, on top of student discount savings, in June alone.

Spain and Greece stand out as the two countries with the biggest change in popularity and flight prices over last year. Their growth in popularity is presumably due to the fact that flights from the U.S. to Spain or Greece are on average 19% cheaper than the previous year. For example, right now students can find roundtrip flights to Madrid for as low as $232 or to Barcelona for as low as $322 roundtrip in August.

Top 10 European Destinations for Summer Travel 2019

Here's the top 10 European destinations that are seeing the highest bookings for summer 2019:

London Paris Madrid Barcelona Rome Amsterdam Dublin Berlin Athens Copenhagen

About StudentUniverse

StudentUniverse is the world's leading travel booking service for students and youth. It offers exclusive pricing and terms on flights, hotels and tours through contracts with dozens of world-class partners and over 200 airlines. Its Travel Services division handles client requests for groups and custom itineraries.

StudentUniverse launched in 2000 and was acquired by Flight Centre Travel Group in 2015. StudentUniverse is headquartered in Boston with offices in London and the Philippines. StudentUniverse believes that travel is essential to a modern education. Millions of students use the service every year. For updates on StudentUniverse, follow our corporate Twitter and LinkedIn.

