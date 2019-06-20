TMT Finance launches the 7th annual TMT World Congress 2019

The largest global TMT M&A event expands agenda with four events across three days

LONDON, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With demand for investment and M&A intelligence in the thriving telecommunication, technology and media (TMT) sectors at an all-time high, the 7th TMT World Congress 2019 returns to London with a clear agenda; to bring together TMT leaders from around the world, and to assess the next investment and M&A strategies transforming the industry to unlock future growth.



Designed to reflect the evolving dynamics of the TMT industries, TMT World Congress 2019 will facilitate top tier debate highlighting investment in 5G, telecoms infrastructure and emerging economies, analyse M&A trends and activity, showcase new TMT leaders and women leading strategy, as well as celebrate and recognise the sector's dealmaking successes.

TMT World Congress 2019 will also see a brand new extended programme on 26-28th November 2019, launching four events across three days, encompassing TMT Finance World, TMT M&A Awards, TMT Finance Africa and Women in TMT, creating one global event experience. Delegates will have the opportunity to attend each of the four events individually or create their own personalised programme by combining several events.

The TMT World Congress 2019 events

TMT Finance World 2019, the world's leading TMT investment and M&A conference for C-Level investors, financiers and advisers assessing the next investment strategies within 5G and telecommunication infrastructure



the world's leading TMT investment and M&A conference for C-Level investors, financiers and advisers assessing the next investment strategies within 5G and telecommunication infrastructure TMT M&A Awards 2019 celebrates and recognises 2019's M&A successes with the world's leading telecommunications, media and technology dealmakers across 25 award categories



celebrates and recognises 2019's M&A successes with the world's leading telecommunications, media and technology dealmakers across 25 award categories Women in TMT 2019 for women leading strategy and deal negotiation in TMT to empower digital transformation and growth



for women leading strategy and deal negotiation in TMT to empower digital transformation and growth TMT Finance Africa for key leadership from TMT companies, bankers, investors and advisers pursuing the latest opportunities across Africa

Delegates can pre-register and personalise their programme via tmtfinance.com/world-congress

Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director, TMT Finance, said: "By combining the very best of TMT Finance's established annual events and introducing Women in TMT to TMT World Congress 2019, we're providing our delegates with a more diverse experience to both develop their market intelligence and grow their network through our unrivalled community of leaders. We're extremely pleased that our flagship event is fully cemented in the calendar of the TMT Investment and M&A industry and I look forward to celebrating with our global C-Level community in November."

With TMT World Congress 2019 being the largest global gathering of investment, strategy and TMT M&A leaders, the event provides a first class network of financial decision makers with delegates across 30 countries coming together to hear industry leading keynote speakers share commercial insights, case studies and industry opportunities. Tickets for 2019 will be limited to a maximum of 500 delegates.

For more information about TMT World Congress 2019 including tickets please visit tmtfinance.com/world-congress or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance was first launched in the UK in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing opportunities across M&A, investment, financing and advisory globally. Since then, TMT Finance has established 6 weekly news titles with a readership of 22,000, and 10 annual executive events gathering leaders in the US Europe, Asia and Africa.