Master Educators bring new ideas and LEGO Education solutions into their classrooms to advance hands-on learning and build student confidence in learning STEAM subjects

LEGO Education is proud to announce a new cohort of U.S. LEGO Education Master Educators, a community of early learning through high school educators who use LEGO Education hands-on learning solutions in their classrooms. With the new cohort, the U.S. program now includes more than 200 members, representing local school districts from 39 states, who embody the LEGO Education mission of enabling success for all students through hands-on learning.

A recent Harris poll found that fewer than 1 in 5 students feel "very confident" when it comes to learning STEAM subjects, but hands-on learning can help build student confidence, especially within STEAM, according to 99 percent of teachers. LEGO Education provides the solutions and community for educators to further advance hands-on learning and continue to build their students' confidence with the technical and emotional skills they need to succeed both in the classroom and in life.

"As educators, we teach our students about the value of collaboration and teamwork. Those skills are just as valuable to us, and the community created within the LEGO Education Master Program shows how working together can mean better outcomes for all of our students," said 2018 LEGO Education Master Educator and teacher Rebecca McKeithen. "I'm constantly learning new things from my peers that I would miss out on without a program like this. As a Master Educator, I benefit from the professional development and ultimately my students do too."

The LEGO Education Master Educator Program connects like-minded educators to share knowledge and ideas for student success through hands-on learning in classrooms. Participants also provide valuable feedback on solutions and programs to LEGO Education. Applications to join this year's LEGO Education Master Educator Program U.S. cohort are still open and interested educators are encouraged to apply. Program eligibility will be added for additional countries later this year.

LEGO Education welcomes the following U.S. educators to the 2019 program:

Ali Dogan Andrew McCormick Becky Au Ali Schilpp Anne-Marie DiFranco Becky Schnekser Betsy Vela Erik Murray Jessica Heckman Bradley Ashley Esther Martosoetjipto Joanne Biltz Brandon Peaster Frank Caccavale Joe Williams Bruce Hill Geoff Cyr John Thomas Candida Plotkin Gina Nakahara Julia Dweck Carmela Brown Hermelinda Talley Katelyn Kelly Carol Munn Ingrid Cruz Kathy Frears Chelsea Abreu Isaiamuthu Prem Sankar Katie Bostian Chris Campbell Jacob Luevano Katie Gardner Christine Romano Janet Correll Katie Kelley Cissy Burns Jason Atkinson Kimberly Lane Dan Thomas Jennifer Kling Kristen Fulgenzio Daniel Aktas Jennifer Moon Lesa Wang Darcie Startz Jennifer O'Sullivan Maggie Cox Derrick Ramsey Jennifer Walker Maria Garcia Eduardo Zurita Jenny Miles Mark Case Emily Jones Jesse Hurlburt Mary Alice Hudson Eric Greene Jessica Day Matt Staggs Erik Barton Jessica Gafford Maura Rojas Michael Jacobson Philip Capasso III Terry Price Michele Rogers Rebecca Gorlin Theresa Goltermann Michelle Brown Rita Thurston Tonya Robbins Mindy Bissett Robert Holcomb Traci Wood Mindy Freeman Rosen Scott Hatfield Travis Russell Naomi Harm Scott Reece Tzvi Hametz Nicole Buchanan Sophie Chambers Vanessa Robinson Nicole Ortiz Stacy Dzbenski Victoria Despres Patricia Chung Steve Springer Patricia Smeyers Suzette Gagnon

"Students have been taught to regurgitate information instead of how to work through problems, try new things and, most importantly, fail a few times," said middle school technology teacher and new 2019 LEGO Education Master Educator Dan Thomas. "As a LEGO Education Master Educator, I'm excited to bring the joy and excitement of playing with LEGO to the classroom. It truly is applicable to any class, grade level or curriculum."

To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit: LEGOeducation.com/MasterEducators. Master Educators serve as volunteer ambassadors of LEGO Education.

About LEGO Education

LEGO Education offers hands-on, playful STEAM learning experiences based on the LEGO system of bricks, hardware, software and content for students and their teachers in early learning, primary, and secondary education as well as through after-school programs and competitions. These solutions create an environment for active, collaborative learning where students build skills for their future, a lifelong love for learning and confidence in their ability to learn and solve problems, setting them up for lifelong success.

