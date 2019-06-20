Master Educators bring new ideas and LEGO Education solutions into their classrooms to advance hands-on learning and build student confidence in learning STEAM subjects
LEGO Education is proud to announce a new cohort of U.S. LEGO Education Master Educators, a community of early learning through high school educators who use LEGO Education hands-on learning solutions in their classrooms. With the new cohort, the U.S. program now includes more than 200 members, representing local school districts from 39 states, who embody the LEGO Education mission of enabling success for all students through hands-on learning.
A recent Harris poll found that fewer than 1 in 5 students feel "very confident" when it comes to learning STEAM subjects, but hands-on learning can help build student confidence, especially within STEAM, according to 99 percent of teachers. LEGO Education provides the solutions and community for educators to further advance hands-on learning and continue to build their students' confidence with the technical and emotional skills they need to succeed both in the classroom and in life.
"As educators, we teach our students about the value of collaboration and teamwork. Those skills are just as valuable to us, and the community created within the LEGO Education Master Program shows how working together can mean better outcomes for all of our students," said 2018 LEGO Education Master Educator and teacher Rebecca McKeithen. "I'm constantly learning new things from my peers that I would miss out on without a program like this. As a Master Educator, I benefit from the professional development and ultimately my students do too."
The LEGO Education Master Educator Program connects like-minded educators to share knowledge and ideas for student success through hands-on learning in classrooms. Participants also provide valuable feedback on solutions and programs to LEGO Education. Applications to join this year's LEGO Education Master Educator Program U.S. cohort are still open and interested educators are encouraged to apply. Program eligibility will be added for additional countries later this year.
LEGO Education welcomes the following U.S. educators to the 2019 program:
"Students have been taught to regurgitate information instead of how to work through problems, try new things and, most importantly, fail a few times," said middle school technology teacher and new 2019 LEGO Education Master Educator Dan Thomas. "As a LEGO Education Master Educator, I'm excited to bring the joy and excitement of playing with LEGO to the classroom. It truly is applicable to any class, grade level or curriculum."
To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit: LEGOeducation.com/MasterEducators. Master Educators serve as volunteer ambassadors of LEGO Education.
