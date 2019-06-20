Lief Labs Honored as a "Survived And Thrived Business" at Hispanic Lifestyle's Bizcon 2019

Lief among Latino- and Latina-owned companies recognized for their business successes

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, and CEO and Founder Adel Villalobos were recognized as a 2019 "Survived and Thrived Business" at Hispanic Lifestyle's BizCon 2019 on June 12th at the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center, Ontario California.

Hispanic Lifestyle's "Survived and Thrived Business" recognition highlights 10 Latino/Latina-owned businesses that have survived the challenges of operating a business in an up and down economy and achieved success. Several hundred people were in attendance at the BizCon 2019 conference, which was designed to share the insights and experiences of diverse business owners, professionals and community leaders that compose Hispanic Lifestyle's audience.

Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, accepts Lief's honor as a 2019 "Survived and Thrived Business" at Hispanic Lifestyle's BizCon 2019. In 2018, Lief had sales of $50 million and 170 employees.

Commenting on the recognition, Villalobos said, "Lief Labs is very pleased to be honored by Hispanic Lifestyle among these distinguished fellow Latino and Latina-business owner honorees. We are proud of the business we have built, which was founded on the core values of Selflessness, Innovation Adaptability and Accountability and we look forward to continued growth and success through the contributions of Lief's talented team of people."

A remarkable growth story, Lief has generated impressive year-over-year annual sales increases with $14 million in 2016 to $25 million in 2017, from which the company doubled its sales in 2018 to $50 million. The company is projecting $54 million in annual sales for 2019. Villalobos attributes Lief's success and growth trajectory in large part due to his team's passion to collaborate with entrepreneurial firms and to help them build premium and innovative brands.

Building trusted relationships, Lief provides its clients with an infrastructure, including product developers, research & development, quality control, and regulatory compliance services to help brands develop new products and get ahead of and capitalize on trends while also providing the back-end manufacturing and world-class customer service. Lief has a state-of-the art R&D laboratory to help its clients formulate innovative products and identify trends early.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs, with annual sales of $50 million in 2018 and 170 employees, is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

For more information, contact

Cathy Loos

347-334-4135

cathy@adam-friedman.com

Adam Friedman

917-675-6250

Adam@adam-friedman.com

SOURCE: Lief Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549282/Lief-Labs-Honored-as-a-Survived-And-Thrived-Business-at-Hispanic-Lifestyles-Bizcon-2019