Geospatial Corporation Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Appointment of Additional Directors

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Geospatial Corporation (OTCQB: GSPH) (the 'Company' or 'Geospatial') today announced the appointment of David Truitt as its new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors and the addition of Troy Taggart, the Company's President, to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Truitt has over 30 years of professional experience with growing technology services companies, as well as software/product development companies. Mr. Truitt is the founder, President and CEO of privately held Discover Technologies, an information technology firm that provides innovative products and services to the Federal government and large commercial businesses since 2010. Prior to founding Discover Technologies, Mr. Truitt was the founder, President and CEO of privately held MicroLink LLC., a federal government IT contracting firm which was sold in 2010. Mr. Truitt graduated of the University of North Carolina with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and Industrial Relations. Mr. Truitt has been a shareholder of Geospatial since 2012.

Mr. Taggart, has served as the Company's President since 2013, overseeing strategy and business development. He previously held executive and senior-level positions with several financial services firms prior to co-founding McKim and Company (formerly VentureRound), a boutique investment banking firm. Mr. Taggart also served as Executive Vice President of Bacterin International from 2008 through 2012, a publicly traded company focused on the development of medical devices. Mr. Taggart graduated from Rollins College with a degree in Psychology and minor in Business Administration.

'I am excited on behalf of all of our stakeholders to be able to lead the next stage of growth of Geospatial. We believe our underground mapping solutions are world-class, and our GeoUnderground technology platform is a game-changer for clients looking to track their existing and new infrastructure assets. A lot of money is being invested in 'smart infrastructure' throughout many industries, but especially interesting to us is the development of the 'digital oilfield', said David Truitt, Chairman & CEO of Geospatial. He further noted, 'I have been a significant shareholder for quite some time, and I want to thank all of the executives who have worked hard to get us to this point. I think we are now going to be entering a higher growth stage and my team is eager to execute on the numerous opportunities ahead of us.'

About Geospatial Corporation

Geospatial Corporation services the underground infrastructure needs of the energy industry, as well as the municipal, industrial and commercial industries and utilizes integrated technologies to determine the accurate location and position of underground pipelines, conduits and other underground infrastructure data allowing Geospatial to create accurate three-dimensional (3D) digital maps and models of underground infrastructure. The Company manages this critical infrastructure data on its cloud-based GIS portal called GeoUnderground, our proprietary GIS platform custom designed around the Google Maps API. Our website is www.GeospatialCorporation.com.

About GeoUnderground

GeoUnderground, designed around the Google Maps API, is Geospatial's cloud-based GIS platform that provides clients with a total solution to their underground and aboveground asset management needs. Geospatial is a Google Cloud - Technology Partner. Please feel free to download a free trial of GeoUnderground from this website - www.GeoUnderground.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those laws. These forward-looking statements, if any, are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant uncertainties that involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements and any such difference may be caused by risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's news releases and/or its filings or as a result of other factors.

SOURCE: Geospatial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549278/Geospatial-Corporation-Announces-New-Chief-Executive-Officer-and-Appointment-of-Additional-Directors