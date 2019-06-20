On April 16, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the shares in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status with reference to a disciplinary matter concerning the Company that the Exchange had referred to its Disciplinary Committee, questioning whether the Company was suitable to be listed on Nasdaq First North. On June 14, 2019, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm concluded that CLS had breached the rules of Nasdaq First North and decided that the Company is to be fined, but not delisted. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the observation status for the shares in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (CLS B, ISIN code SE0002756130, order book ID 65182) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.