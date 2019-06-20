Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 20
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment
20 June 2019
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that Piccadilly SIP Trustee Limited has acquired 9,057 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 50p per share pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan.
John Eckersley and Alistair Currie, both of whom are Directors of the Company, are respectively interested in 1,561 and 4,686 of the Ordinary Shares acquired for the Share Incentive Plan and their interests in the Company's issued share capital are now as follows:
|Ordinary Shares
|%
|John Eckersley
|510,909
|3.31
|Alistair Currie
|388,536
|2.52
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
0161 464 3260
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey
|020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Eckersley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1,561 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 June 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alistair Currie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|4,686 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 June 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Lewis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1,561 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 June 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market