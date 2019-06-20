sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 20

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

20 June 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that Piccadilly SIP Trustee Limited has acquired 9,057 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 50p per share pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

John Eckersley and Alistair Currie, both of whom are Directors of the Company, are respectively interested in 1,561 and 4,686 of the Ordinary Shares acquired for the Share Incentive Plan and their interests in the Company's issued share capital are now as follows:

Ordinary Shares%
John Eckersley510,9093.31
Alistair Currie388,5362.52

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
0161 464 3260
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Eckersley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1,561 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction18 June 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Currie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)4,686 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction18 June 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Lewis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1,561 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction18 June 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

