OL GROUPE: A NEW ANNUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL IN GROUPAMA STADIUM FROM JUNE 2020

Lyon, 19 June 2019

OL Groupe and Olympia Production, a subsidiary of Vivendi, are pleased to announce the creation of a new annual music festival.

This festival will be named "Felyn" and will be held for the first time on 19 and 20 June 2020 at Groupama Stadium. The programme will be announced at the end of 2019.

A joint venture called OL Production is being formed to organise and manage the festival, which will be a major event promoting the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

Ownership of OL Production will be shared equally between OL Groupe and Olympia Production. The Chairman will be appointed by OL Groupe and the Chief Executive by Olympia Production. A board of directors will be created and composed of representatives of the two shareholders.

OL Production will organise the festival and will rely on the expertise of each shareholder, in particular that of OL Groupe in organising major events and that of Olympia Production as a well-known festival producer.



About Olympia Production

Olympia Production is a production house that contributes to the development of a diversified array of festivals in France. A subsidiary of Vivendi, Olympia owns four festivals: Garorock in Marmande, Les Déferlantes in Argelès-sur-Mer, Live au Campo in Perpignan and the Brive festival (owned jointly with the Centre France publishing company). Olympia is also a co-producer of the ODP Talence and Blue Note festivals in Paris. As a supporter of cultural events, Olympia Production accompanies around 30 musical artists, including both young talent and established performers, who represent a wide variety of styles and genres. It also producers or co-produces shows for six comedians.



OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr





Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF