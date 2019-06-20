GO Car Wash Acquires Big Splash Car Wash

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / GO Car Wash, the nation's newest express car wash platform, has acquired Big Splash Car Wash, with five locations in the Kansas City area.

Established in 2010, Big Splash has grown to have operations in Kansas City; Overland Park, KS; and Grandview; Kansas City, MO.

"We are very pleased to add Big Splash to our GO Car Wash team in the Kansas City area," said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. "Jason and Claire Cunningham have established a solid business with an excellent team and a loyal customer base. We will continue to deliver high-quality service to customers throughout the Kansas City area."

"When JT Thomson from GO Car Wash first approached us, it was an extremely smooth process," said Jason Cunningham, Big Splash co-owner. "Claire and I spent the past decade building our Kansas City-area business, and we are excited to see the next chapter of our washes operating under the GO Car Wash umbrella."

This acquisition represents the second in the Kansas City area in the last two months. GO Car Wash acquired two Travel Clean Express Car Wash locations in May 2019. The completion of these two acquisitions brings GO Car Wash to seven locations in the Kansas City area and on-track to reach its goal of operating 20-plus locations throughout the market.

"We are aggressively looking for other opportunities to continue to build out our presence in the Kansas City market and are excited about the other opportunities in the pipeline," said JT Thomson, chief operating officer at GO Car Wash.

GO Car Wash is looking to hire more teammates as they create the most customer-centric car wash in the Kansas City area.

"As we continue to grow, we are adding to the GO Car Wash team, so we're targeting high energy, customer-facing employees who are excited to join a bigger company with a strong career path for them," Thomson said.

GO Car Wash will continue to deploy a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs.

Media Contacts

GO Car Wash

Darren Skarecky

President and CEO

Darren.Skarecky@GOCarWash.com

480-744-0154

JT Thomson

Chief Operating Officer

JT.Thomson@GOCarWash.com

480-744-0495

About Us

About Go Car Wash

GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Phoenix, GO Car Wash plans to focus primarily on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs.

Links

www.gocarwash.com

SOURCE: GO Car Wash

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549347/GO-Car-Wash-Acquires-Big-Splash-Car-Wash