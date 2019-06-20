

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 15th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 216,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 222,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average inched up to 218,750, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 217,750.



A reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, continuing claims fell by 37,000 to 1.662 million in the week ended June 8th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims also dropped to 1,679,000, a decrease of 5,250 from the previous week's revised average of 1,684,250.



