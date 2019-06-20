sprite-preloader
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 20

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc have declared a fourth interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, of 4.20p per Ordinary Share, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019. The dividend will be paid on 26 July 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 28 June 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 27 June 2019.

This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

20 June 2019


