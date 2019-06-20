Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 20
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc have declared a fourth interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, of 4.20p per Ordinary Share, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019. The dividend will be paid on 26 July 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 28 June 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 27 June 2019.
This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
20 June 2019