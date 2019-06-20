Reonomy Announces Partnership With CoreLogic for Enhanced Property Data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Reonomy ("the Company"), a leading provider of commercial real estate software and data solutions, today announced a new strategic relationship with CoreLogic - the leading provider of consumer, financial and property data, analytics and services. Through this agreement, Reonomy will be CoreLogic's preferred commercial real estate data partner and will continue to leverage CoreLogic's best-in-class data trove of property information, further expanding the quantity and quality of Reonomy's coverage.

Since early 2018, CoreLogic has been an integral part of Reonomy's robust data sourcing strategy. Reonomy's proprietary data is collected from a variety of public and exclusive private data sources, with CoreLogic being a primary provider of property and transactional information. Now, CoreLogic will join Reonomy's diverse partner network as a preferred provider.

"Expanding our relationship with CoreLogic really reinforces the quality of our property data as we continue to grow and scale," said Rich Sarkis, chief executive officer at Reonomy. "This collaboration has enhanced our data accuracy on all levels - there aren't many other businesses in our space that can say they've secured this type of market-leading position, and I think it really separates us from the noise."

As the industry's largest database of commercial property information, Reonomy is best known for its user-friendly prospecting web application. Now, the Company is making strides to solve data enablement and aggregation challenges for the market's largest enterprise players through its technology and machine learning - the same solutions that have built Reonomy's successful prospecting tool. By stitching and integrating transactional, physical and owner data, these technologies allow companies to build their source of truth by making their internal commercial real estate data comprehensive and scalable.

With CoreLogic, Reonomy expands its expansive data network. This diverse ecosystem of the industry's top data and commercial real estate companies secures the most comprehensive aggregation of commercial real estate data. Through these partnerships, Reonomy customers can bring their business into a new age of data connection, with access to accurate and updated ownership, sales, debt and tax records for over 50 million properties across the United States.

"Reonomy is transforming the way commercial real estate businesses think about their data strategy," said Shaleen Khatod, executive general manager of CoreLogic's Data & Advisory Solutions. "When it comes to real estate, we recognize that the commercial industry needs a better way to connect their world. We're excited to team up with Reonomy to offer best-in-class solutions for the commercial space."

About Reonomy:

Reonomy leverages big data, partnerships and machine learning to connect the fragmented, disparate world of commercial real estate. By creating a single source of truth, Reonomy products empower individuals, teams and companies to share information, unlock insights and discover new opportunities. For more information, please visit www.reonomy.com.

About CoreLogic:

CoreLogic, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables realtors, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Media Contact:

Champaign Williams

Champaign.Williams@antennagroup.com

SOURCE: Reonomy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549348/Reonomy-Announces-Partnership-With-CoreLogic-for-Enhanced-Property-Data