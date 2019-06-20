Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced Uday Yadav has been named president and chief operating officer of the Electrical Sector effective July 1, 2019. In this role, he will also have corporate responsibility for the EMEA region and will report to Eaton's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Craig Arnold.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005405/en/

Uday Yadav (Photo: Business Wire)

"Uday is a talented leader that sets high standards for himself and his team," said Arnold. "His solid track record of delivering results and diverse global experiences make him well-suited to lead our Electrical team into the future."

Yadav most recently served as president and chief operating officer of the Industrial Sector. Prior to this role, he was president of the Aerospace Group, executive vice president of the Eaton Business System, president of the Asia-Pacific region for the Hydraulics Group, vice president of Supply Chain for the Fluid Power Group, general manager and director of the Global Hose Division, and held several positions in the Automotive Group.

Prior to joining Eaton in 1999, Yadav worked for Lucas Engineering and Systems and Aeroquip Vickers. Yadav holds a double degree with honors in engineering and business from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

Effective July 1, 2019, Heath Monesmith, currently Eaton's executive vice president and general counsel, will succeed Yadav as president and chief operating officer of the Industrial Sector. In this role, he will also have corporate responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions and will report to Arnold. A successor for Monesmith will be named in the near future.

"Heath is a dynamic leader whose deep knowledge of our businesses and passion for building great teams, along with his broad legal background will make him a strong addition to the Industrial Sector team," said Arnold.

Prior to joining Eaton, Monesmith was vice president and chief legal counsel Litigation and executive vice president of Human Resources at Cooper Industries and was a partner at the K&L Gates law firm in Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio University, a law degree from The Ohio State University College of Law, and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005405/en/

Contacts:

Cara Klaer, 248-226-1755

Caralklaer@eaton.com