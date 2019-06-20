The Chinese manufacturer revealed it had supplied the modules to one of the largest PV facilities in the APAC region outside its homeland.Chinese giant JinkoSolar has announced another big Vietnamese module order, just three days after releasing details of a 258 MW mono PERC glass-on-glass contract to supply a PV-wind hybrid project. Today the Shanghai-based PV manufacturer announced it had supplied the 351 MW modules installed in the Hông Phong solar plant in Vietnam's Bình Thu?n province. A press release announcing the supply deal included no details of the type of modules supplied or the value ...

