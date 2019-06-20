LG SIGNATURE'S Combination Of Superior Design And Technology Set To Conquer New Markets

Premium Brand Hosts Exclusive Launch Events in Japan and Norway with Panel Discussions Featuring Influential Local Personalities

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Successfully expanding its presence in the global premium home appliance market, LG SIGNATURE is making its much anticipated debut in Japan and the Nordic countries. To celebrate the brand's arrival, exclusive launch events were held complete with talks from local experts sharing their personal and professional perspectives on LG SIGNATURE products. The superior range of luxury appliances offers compelling user experiences through cutting-edge technology, user-friendly functions and stunning aesthetics.

The launch events featured a design gallery named The Art of Essence through Minimalism created in partnership with acclaimed Italian photographer, Delfino Sisto Legnani. In a series of gorgeous images, the artist perfectly captures the timeless elegance of the appliances within the starkly beautiful Monte Amiata condominium, an iconic residential complex located in the Gallaratese district of Milan.

An award-winning photographer, Delfino is renowned for his minimalist images. Explaining his choice of location, he said, "I wanted to combine the formal purity of LG SIGNATURE products with the simplified and absolute forms, out of scale, with respect to the products themselves, of the Monte Amiata complex, generating absolute shots, unrelated to time."

LG SIGNATURE's Japan launch event took place early this month at Tokyo's National Art Center, a facility designed by legendary Japanese architect, Kisho Kurokawa. On hand to witness the unveiling of the LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Air Purifier were over 250 VIP guests. A panel featuring highly-regarded local filmmaker, Ando Momoko, noted chef Kinoshita Takemasa, and other influential Japanese trendsetters including the announcer, Baba Noriko, gathered to talk about LG SIGNATURE products, unreservedly praising their ability to help create a better, more convenient lifestyle.

To mark LG SIGNATURE's arrival in the Nordic countries, a launch event was held on June 13 at Astrup Fearnley Museet, one of the biggest contemporary art galleries in Oslo, Norway's ultra-stylish capital city. The more than 200 guests in attendance were able to get a first-hand look at the exceptional yet understated LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Purifier, Dryer, Wine Cellar and Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator.

Guests were also treated to a lively discussion on the benefits of LG SIGNATURE products moderated by one of Norway's most accomplished actresses, Pia Tjelta. The all-star panel included famous Swedish singer and actress, Pernilla Wahlgren, and the Flying Culinary Circus; a team of four top chefs comprising Trond Svendgård, Hans Kristian Larsen, Tor Jørgen Kramprud Arnesen and Mathias Spieler Bugge. The culinary experts revealed how LG SIGNATURE appliances help them to effortlessly prepare delicious meals, and put on an entertaining cooking demonstration with mouth-watering results.

Participating in both the Oslo and Tokyo events, Torsten Valeur, the widely-respected Danish industrial designer and master design advisor for LG SIGNATURE home appliances, introduced the brand's design philosophy and highlighted its restrained, minimalist aesthetics.

"We're very excited to share the unparalleled design and advanced technology of LG SIGNATURE with new audiences," said Ian Kim, vice president of LG's brand management division. "We are strongly committed to expanding our premium home appliance business and providing consumers all over the world with the best lifestyle solutions yet."

The continuing success of LG SIGNATURE has industry insiders and consumers taking note and is further cementing LG's premium brand image across the globe. In order to engage a wider audience and showcase the perfected blend of form and function the brand is known for, LG will be expanding its new digital campaign, Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products includes InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, TWINWash washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016, Red Dot Design Award 2016 and Engadget Best of CES Award 2019 for LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. For more information on LG SIGNATURE, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com