Victoria Park AB has requested a delisting of the company's preference shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares of Victoria Park AB. Short name: VICP PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005250487 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 95710 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be July 4, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.