Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Signs $511,000 Exclusive Development and Licensing Agreement with subVo(R)

Near perfect sound reproduction is now attainable with the Bend Sensor

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXT) has announced their exclusive development and licensing agreement with Audio Technology company subVo, https://www.subvo.com/, introducing a new wave of near perfect sound reproduction for everyday smart and slim devices. Tracking movement in real time, the Bend Sensor used in the subVo system knows the exact position of the cone at any given moment, allowing for the amplifier to calibrate, correct, and produce near-perfect sound reproduction, with zero lag time. The Bend Sensor provides low distortion, flat frequency response, and fast impulse response

The Flexpoint Bend Sensor technology will be utilized in subVo's KlaraT speaker compensation technology and software algorithm. The sensor, when added to, or printed directly onto the diaphragm of a speaker, enables perfect synergistic motion, sensing precise movements throughout the audible spectrum. The Bend Sensor works with the KlaraT proprietary software, allowing the feedback control and speaker protection algorithms to push speakers to their limits, without distortion or damage. This combined with the auto-calibration algorithm will remove all variability due to tolerances incurred in the manufacturing process, saving time and ultimately cost. The KlaraT calibration compensates for changes in temperature, humidity, and wear of the speaker itself over time.

Due to limited speaker airspace available in smart and slim devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and flat-screen televisions, the KlaraT technology partnered with the Bend Sensor will allow exponential improvement in sound quality and voice intelligibility.

"We are eager to work hand in hand with subVo on this exclusive agreement that will open new doors for us in the audio world," stated Flexpoint CEO, Clark Mower. "Flexpoint's Bend Sensor is small, powerful, and can move our company into new revenue streams as we navigate its many uses in not only the world of sound perfection but throughout the tech world entirely."

Chief Business Officer of subVo, John Kelley is confident their new technology will power nearly every speaker in the next decade. "Our KlaraT technology will change the way people not only hear, but feel music," Kelley stated. "Coupled with Flexpoint's Bend Sensor, it's more than better sound. It's an audio game changer."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor and related technology. The Bend Sensor is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

