Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (DOSH LN) Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2019 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.7415 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16272 CODE: DOSH LN ISIN: LU1603457992 ISIN: LU1603457992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DOSH LN Sequence No.: 10846 EQS News ID: 828223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 20, 2019 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)