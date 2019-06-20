CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in New Mexico with New Franchise Stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / The nation's leading mobile repair franchise is pleased to announce the opening of a new franchise store in New Mexico. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Steven Sanchez on the opening of 3 new CPR locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair New Mexico, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/albuquerque-uptown-mall.

"The CPR network is excited to add these new locations to our growing list of stores in New Mexico," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We'd like to congratulate Steven on the opening of these additional CPR locations, and we can't wait to see CPR Albuquerque prosper under his ownership."

New Mexico's largest city, Albuquerque sits high in the desert. Albuquerque's central location, vibrant art scene, and diverse cultures make it a hotspot for tourism. Albuquerque is also home to several high-tech private companies and government institutions including Sandia National Laboratories, Kirtland Air Force Base, and Intel Corp. CPR's new Albuquerque locations are conveniently located in Cottonwood Mall and ABQ Uptown. About an hour northeast of Albuquerque, Steven's third new store opens in the Santa Fe Place Mall.

"I couldn't be happier to continue my journey with the CPR network," said store owner, Steven. "I was born and raised in Albuquerque, and am thrilled to be able to serve our community with more reliable and affordable tech repair options."

Mobile-repair has been a big part of Steven's life; he developed and manufactured a line of screen protectors. Steven looks forward to managing a store closer to home, as he currently lives in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with his wife and four children.

CPR Albuquerque is located at:

10000 Coors Bypass

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Please contact the store at 505-792-4433 or 505-890-0706 or via email: repairs@cpr-abqcottonwoodmall.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/albuquerque-cottonwood-mall-nm

Cell Phone Repair Santa Fe is located at:

4250 Cerrillos Rd.

Santa Fe, NM 87507

Please contact the store at 505-424-2277 or via email: repairs@cpr-santafe.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/santa-fe-nm

Cell Phone Repair Albuquerque Uptown is located at:

2201 Q St. NE #9H

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Please contact the store at 505-433-4178 or via email: repairs@cpr-abquptownmall.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/albuquerque-uptown-mall

Steven Sanchez' other CPR Store is:

Cell Phone Repair San Diego - Fashion Valley Mall

7007 Friars Rd.

San Diego, CA 92108

612-293-3637

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

