

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes on Thursday.



The Treasury revealed it is selling $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year, five-year, and seven-year note auctions will be announced next Tuesday, next Wednesday and next Thursday, respectively.



Last month's two-year note auction attracted strong demand, while the five-year note auction attracted average demand and the seven-year note auction attracted below average demand.



