

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone by Iranian forces may have been unintentional.



Trump still declined to say whether the U.S. would retaliate against Iran for shooting down the drone in remarks during a White House meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



'I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,' Trump told reporters. 'I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.'



'But we'll be able to report back, and you'll understand exactly what happened,' he added. 'But it was a very foolish move, that I can tell you.'



Trump repeated the U.S. claim that the drone was in international waters when it was shot down, although Iran's Revolutionary Guard has argued the drone was flying over Iranian territory.



The president said he believes a 'general or somebody' made a mistake in shooting down the drone, which he stressed was unmanned.



'I have a feeling that it was a mistake made by somebody that shouldn't have been doing what they did. I think they made a mistake,' Trump said.



He added, 'And I'm not just talking the country made a mistake. I think that somebody under the command of that country made a big mistake.'



Despite believe the downing of the drone was a 'mistake,' Trump refused to indicate whether the U.S. would retaliate, repeatedly saying, 'You'll find out.'



Trump denied that members of his administration are trying to push him into conflict with Iran, noting that he campaigned on getting the U.S. out of endless wars.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



