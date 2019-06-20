Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2019) - Panex Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: DBGF) ("Panex") is pleased to announce that it has moved its Head Office Location. The Panex offices are now located at:

200 - 17618 - 58 Avenue

Surrey, BC V3S 1L3

Panex Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring exploration projects and developing them.

On behalf of the Board,

Mark Gasson

mark@gasson.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45773