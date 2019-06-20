Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Revenue of $443.6 million, up 10% from the prior year

US/Canada revenue up 18% to $297.8 million for the year

Net earnings of $78.5 million for the year, up 47% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up 46% from the prior year

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $107.2 million, up 15% from the prior year

US/Canada revenue up 22% to $63.6 million from the prior year

International revenue up 7% to $43.7 million from the prior year

Net earnings of $18.6 million for the quarter, up 125% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up 118% from the prior year

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)



Q4'19 Q4'18 YE'19 YE'18 Revenue $ 107,245 $ 92,988 $ 443,556 $ 402,832 Gross margin 62,725 49,009 253,358 222,901 Earnings from operations 24,520 11,603 103,365 70,684 Net earnings 18,627 8,269 78,504 53,546 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 1.02 $ 0.70 Fully-diluted shares 76,565,850 76,517,551 76,529,799 76,347,750

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)



YE '19 YE '18 Cash and marketable securities $ 108,606 $ 94,184 Working capital 282,519 264,514 Total assets 466,597 421,115 Shareholders' equity 353,123 329,227

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, revenues were $107.2 million, compared to revenues of $93.0 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2018. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $63.6 million an increase of 22% compared to $52.1 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $43.7 million and increase of 7% compared to $40.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, sales were $443.6 million, compared to sales of $402.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2018. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $297.8 million an increase of 18% compared to $252.8 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $145.8 million, compared to $150.1 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, gross margin was $62.7 million as compared to $49.0 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.5% as compared to 52.7% in the quarter ended April 30, 2018.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, gross margin was $253.4 million as compared to $222.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2018. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.1% as compared to 55.3% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, net earnings were $18.6 million as compared to $8.3 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, net earnings were $78.5 million as compared to $53.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.24 as compared to $0.11 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $1.02 as compared to $0.70 in the same period in 2018.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, selling and administrative expenses were $18.0 million as compared to $17.8 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2018.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, selling and administrative expenses were $67.8 million as compared to $65.5 million for the year ended April 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, gross research and development expenses were $21.8 million as compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2018.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, gross research and development expenses were $85.8 million as compared to $80.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2019 was $282.5 million as compared to $264.5 million on April 30, 2018.

Cash and marketable securities were $108.6 million as at April 30, 2019 as compared to $94.2 million on April 30, 2018.

Cash generated from operations was $23.7 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 as compared to $18.3 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2018. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $23.2 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 compared to $9.1 million for the same period last year.

Cash provided by operations was $88.5 million for the 2019 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $98.4 million for the 2018 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $89.1 million from operations for fiscal 2019 as compared to $57.6 million for fiscal 2018.

For the quarter, the Company generated $4.9 million from investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $23.5 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the business acquisitions for $9.2 million and capital equipment of $11.6 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $13.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2019, the Company used cash in financing activities of $54.8 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $55.1 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2019, purchase order backlog was in excess of $90 million and shipments during the month of May 2019 were $33 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 20, 2019 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019 and will be paid on or about July 5, 2019.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)



Three month period ended Twelve month period ended

April 30, April 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 107,245 $ 92,988 $ 443,556 $ 402,832 Cost of goods sold 44,520 43,979 190,198 179,931 Gross margin 62,725 49,009 253,358 222,901

















Expenses







Selling and administrative 17,957 17,832 67,821 65,531 General 1,012 792 3,410 3,336 Research and development 21,849 21,017 85,823 80,804 Investment tax credits (2,086) 1,038 (8,158) (6,743) Share based compensation 1,349 1,188 4,501 4,562 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,876) (4,461) (3,404) 4,727

38,205 37,406 149,993 152,217 Earnings before undernoted 24,520 11,603 103,365 70,684









Finance income 430 272 1,394 781 Finance costs (91) (96) (752) (455) Other income and expenses (141) (87) 1,080 1,956 Earnings before income taxes 24,718 11,692 105,087 72,966 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes







Current 4,972 5,151 26,499 24,076 Deferred 1,119 (1,728) 84 (4,656)

6,091 3,423 26,583 19,420









Net earnings for the period $ 18,627 $ 8,269 $ 78,504 $ 53,546









Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 65 79 629 460 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 18,562 8,190 77,875 53,086 Net earnings for the period $ 18,627 $ 8,269 $ 78,504 $ 53,546

















Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 1.02 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 1.02 $ 0.70



April 30, April 30, April 30,

2019 2018 2017







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,583 $ 94,184 $ 54,274 Marketable securities 4,023 - - Trade and other receivables 81,498 64,241 111,664 Contract assets 22,348 21,830 - Prepaid expenses 9,045 5,506 4,075 Inventories 171,271 168,070 178,208 Income tax receivable 708 - -

393,476 353,831 348,221







Property, Plant and Equipment 48,887 47,915 44,152 Goodwill 20,716 18,168 18,195 Intangible assets 1,952

- Deferred income taxes 1,566 1,201 -

$ 466,597 $ 421,115 $ 410,568













Liabilities





Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 63,647 $ 56,377 $ 50,321 Provisions 4,171 3,981 3,817 Deferred revenue 42,843 28,502 28,272 Current portion of long term debt 294 383 280 Income tax payable - 74 945

110,955 89,317 83,635







Long term debt 239 515 733 Deferred taxes - - 4,427

111,194 89,832 88,795













Equity





Capital stock 139,865 138,675 124,695 Share based payment reserve 8,245 7,885 10,091







Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,729 2,149 747 Retained earnings 203,284 180,518 182,297

205,013 182,667 183,044







Total equity attributable to shareholders 353,123 329,227 317,830 Non-controlling interest 2,280 2,056 3,943

355,403 331,283 321,773

$ 466,597 $ 421,115 $ 410,568

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

June 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or toll-free (North America) 1-888-297-0356, access code 8906877.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

July 20, 2019. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 8906877.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Anthony Gridley

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45779