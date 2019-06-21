

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.9 percent in April.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, rose 0.8 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.7 percent and down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Individually, fuel prices jumped an annual 3.2 percent, followed by furniture (2.6 percent), recreation (1.3 percent), food (0.8 percent), medical care (0.7 percent) and education (0.6 percent).



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI eased 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX