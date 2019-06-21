World-Class Real Estate Strengthens Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominica has been running its world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for over a quarter of a century, and stands out for its affordability, integrity, reliability and sponsoring climate resilience. Last week, the head of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit, Emmanuel Nanthan, attended a special private dinner hosted by environmentally sensitive Tranquility Beach Resort at the Hilton Conrad Dubai Hotel. Several other high-ranking officials from Dominica joined the event, including the Resident Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Hubert J. Charles, and the CEO of Tranquility Beach, Ian A.W. Edwards.

Tranquility Beach, a Hilton Curio collection hotel, is amongst a growing list of highly anticipated eco-luxury hotels and resorts debuting in Dominica alongside Marriott's Anichi, Kempinski's Cabrits and the recently announced Sanctuary Rainforest. Shares of a total of seven real estate options are already available and qualify applicants, together with their families, for Dominica's CBI Programme, subject to fulfilling all other requirements.

As the island dedicates itself to becoming the 'world's first climate resilient nation', as pledged by Premier Roosevelt Skerrit, each CBI-approved property follows an eco-friendly ethos. Native Dominican Ian Edwards, CEO of Tranquility Beach, stated during the ground-breaking ceremony last year that "Dominica has taken a strong leadership role in developing a climate resilient nation. As a designer and developer, I also appreciate this approach and I have included the pillars for sustainability and greenness in this project."

Dominica's real estate options continue to get bigger and better, strengthening the island's successful CBI Programme. Since 1993, Dominica has been inviting global individuals to acquire second citizenship by making an investment into either a government-held fund or buying into selected real estate. The Economic Diversification Fund supports the national advancement of the island, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, climate change resilience, ecotourism and infrastructure. Applicants who choose the real estate route benefit from attractive returns on their investment, a list of top branded hotels and boutique resorts to choose from and the option to resell after five years.

Within three months, successful and highly vetted applicants gain visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to approximately 140 destinations, enhanced business opportunities and the invaluable option to pass down the citizenship. Experts at the Financial Times ranked Dominica as offering the world's best CBI programme, praising its affordability, efficiency and thorough due diligence procedures.

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com