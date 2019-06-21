Kelly Hyman Reveals the Importance of Mindfulness

Attorney Kelly Hyman shares personal insight into the importance of mindfulness.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Defined as the state of being conscious or aware of circumstances and surroundings, mindfulness involves achieving a mental state wherein which an individual's awareness is centered around the present moment, allowing them to more clearly accept their feelings, thoughts, and other sensations. Today widely used as a therapeutic technique, University of Florida College of Law graduate, Television Legal Analysis, attorney Kelly Hyman offers a closer, personal look at the process.

"An innate human ability to be wholly present and aware of what's going on around us, it's important that we all understand the benefits of mindfulness," suggests Hyman, who specializes on class action lawsuits and mass tort litigation. Regularly practicing and employing mindfulness is important, she says, as not to become overly reactive or overwhelmed by what's going on in life. "The goal of mindfulness is to awaken the innermost workings of our emotional, mental, and physical processes," adds the successful attorney.

According to Mindful.org, growing research now demonstrates that when an individual trains themselves to be as mindful as possible, they're physically remodeling the structure of their brain and the core of their entire nervous system.

A mission-driven nonprofit, Mindful.org is dedicated to inspiring, guiding, and connecting those who wish to explore mindfulness, such as attorney Kelly Hyman. Their goal, according to the organization, is to allow people of all ages to enjoy better mental and physical health, and more caring relationships, in order to promote a more compassionate society overall.

"Personally, practicing mindfulness allows me to better understand and approach day-to-day life, obstacles, and other challenges, as well as to connect better with others, lower my stress levels, and perfectly focus my mind, both personally and professionally," reveals Hyman.

Others who regularly practice mindfulness also praise the process for allowing them to form a better relationship with both mental and physical pain. Most of those who routinely embrace mindfulness do so by employing meditation, breathing exercises, and other practices.

"Yoga and mindfulness combine well together, for example," adds Hyman, wrapping up, "so, for those looking to learn more about the process, yoga classes are often an excellent place to start."

A graduate of UCLA and the University of Florida College of Law, Kelly Hyman is an attorney at Denver, Colorado-based Franklin D. Azar & Associates focused on class action lawsuits and mass tort litigation. A staunch advocate for social justice and women's rights whose other interests include the law, current events, voting rights, and female empowerment, she is happily married to federal judge Paul G. Hyman, Jr.

Kelly Hyman - Colorado-based Top-Rated Attorney and Legal Analyst: http://kellyhymannews.com

Kelly Hyman, Attorney & Speaker, Has Achieved the Highest Possible Rating From Martindale-Hubbell: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kelly-hyman-attorney-speaker-achieved-035500759.html

Kelly Hyman is Named as a Top 25 Class Action Trial Lawyer: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kelly-hyman-named-top-25-113000118.html

Contact Information:

KellyHymanNews.com

contact@kellyhymannews.com

http://kellyhymannews.com

SOURCE: Kelly Hyman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549422/Kelly-Hyman-Reveals-the-Importance-of-Mindfulness