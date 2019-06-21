iboss on Factors Driving Government Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Governments are expected to be smooth-running machines, operating at the highest level of efficiency while minding budgetary constraints. Community service has always been a resource-intensive duty, but the remarkable progress in technology over the past few decades has delivered incredible benefits both to the private and public sectors. Cloud computing, one of the most impactful developments in the digital age, has emerged as a primary helper to state institutions in their drive to streamline operations, improve civic services, enhance data security, reduce waste, and cut costs. While governments were slower than enterprises in embracing the cloud, they seem to be catching up quickly. According to some industry participants, the US public sector is adopting cloud solutions at a faster pace than private sector operators. Gartner estimates that nearly 50% of government organizations are active cloud users and forecasts a double-digit growth rate for adoption through 2021. Driven by the imperatives of the ongoing digital transformation, both local and national agencies are set to continue their migration to the cloud, says leading cybersecurity solutions provider iboss.

According to P&S Market Research, the global government cloud market will be worth $49.2 billion by 2023. This report points to several factors influencing investment, most notably the aim of ICT executives to procure solutions that allow quick and efficient reactions to public concerns while minimizing pressures. As P&S notes, "Helping such executives in adapting to changes with less trouble and expense is one of the major factors driving the government cloud market. The improved agility and adaptability through the adoption of cloud by government agencies include further motivating factors such as virtualized resources, elastic services, faster deployment, and increased flexibility." Gartner also points to greater service efficiency and cost-savings as key growth drivers for the government cloud market. The research group predicts that investment will increase by 17.1% on average annually through 2021.

The United States is witnessing a marked acceleration in cloud adoption by federal and local agencies, iboss notes. Although the Obama administration launched the so-called Cloud First Initiative in 2011, it took about five years for any detectable progress to be made. However, the adoption rate has started rising strongly, especially in the past year. A Bloomberg analysis indicates that fiscal 2018 is set to emerge as a record year for government spending on cloud services, with contract obligations about 32% higher in what would be the eighth consecutive year of growth. According to the study, the figure is expected to increase from $4.9 billion in 2017 to $6.5 billion this year and continue upward in 2019. In comments on the analysis, Gary Wang, Unisys Federal VP of cloud and infrastructure services, told Federal News Radio, "Almost every agency is talking publicly about migrating and leveraging the cloud, especially around transformation and modernization of IT. This is really an inflection point for cloud, and we expect to see more and more of this."

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional security appliances, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 100 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. In recognition for its pioneering work, the company has been named a Visionary for two consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

