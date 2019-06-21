

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) agreed to pay about $282 million to settle a U.S. bribery investigation in connection with the retailer's operations in Brazil, China, India and Mexico, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.



The SEC accused Walmart of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, which prohibits U.S. firms and individuals from paying bribes to foreign officials to win business.



Walmart agreed to pay more than $144 million to settle the SEC's charges and about $138 million to resolve parallel criminal charges by the U.S. Department of Justice for a combined total of more than $282 million, the SEC said.



'Walmart valued international growth and cost-cutting over compliance. The company could have avoided many of these problems, but instead Walmart repeatedly failed to take red flags seriously and delayed the implementation of appropriate internal accounting controls,' said Charles Cain, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's FCPA Unit.



