AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A (AEEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2019 / 05:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A DEALING DATE: 20/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 4.1396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1383599049 CODE: AEEM ISIN: LU1681045370 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEEM Sequence No.: 10905 EQS News ID: 828383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

