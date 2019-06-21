Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6278

TOKYO, June 21, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), a Group companies of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) have received an order for construction of a large-scale polyethylene plant with annual production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes.The order derives from a joint project with the major U.S. construction firm, Zachry Group, and was received from Gulf Coast Growth Ventures LLC (GCGV), a joint venture of ExxonMobil and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). The polyethylene plant will be part of a large ethylene complex GCGV plans to build near Corpus Christi, Texas. MHIENG will handle the design details, supply and procurement of equipment, and building of the modules.Polyethylene polymers are used in a number of everyday applications such as food packaging, agriculture films, and construction materials.ExxonMobil and MHIENG have a positive relationship, and have built similar polyethylene plants in Singapore in 2011, and Texas in 2017. An additional large-scale polyethylene plant is currently under construction in Beaumont, Texas, making this latest order the fourth consecutive project.For this project, MHIENG proposed using an innovative, modular construction strategy to improve capital efficiency and to optimize the client's schedule. The order was received through a FEED(1) competition that commenced in October 2017.The U.S. chemical plant market is expanding rapidly with increased production of shale gas. MHIENG, in cooperation with MHIA, which is headquartered in Houston, Texas (where major chemical plant customers are concentrated), will continue its relationship with ExxonMobil as well as other major clients, and actively pursue partnerships in the vibrant U.S. chemical plant market.(1) Front-End Engineering Design, an engineering-led approach to determine the feasibility of a project and the basic design in advance.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com