

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadians will be able to buy cannabis-infused edibles by the middle of December 2019.



Recreational cannabis became legal in Canada in 2018. Cannabis-infused edibles will become legal after the amended Cannabis Act comes into force on October 17.



Last week, Health Canada released details of the final version of regulations for the production and sale of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals.



The agency noted that after the law takes effect on October 17, federal cannabis license holders must provide 60-day notice to Health Canada of their plans to sell new products. This means the new products will not be available for sale before December 17.



The Ottawa-based agency said that it expects a 'limited selection' of products will appear gradually in physical or online stores no earlier than mid-December 2019. Products including cannabis edibles, topicals, extracts, and beverages will be hitting store shelves in Canada starting mid-December.



Health Canada said its rules have been designed to reduce the health risk of cannabis products, while providing a broad diversity of cannabis products to help displace the illegal market.



According to the agency's final rules, cannabis beverages will have a limit of 10 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC per package. THC is the compound in marijuana that produces a high.



