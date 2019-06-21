

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial showed that the investigational antibody REGN3500 may provide an alternative targeted approach for patients suffering from asthma. In the trial, REGN3500 monotherapy significantly reduced loss of asthma control and improved lung function compared to placebo.



George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, said: 'We look forward to working with Sanofi to advance REGN3500 through our asthma clinical trial program, as well as continuing our ongoing trials in atopic dermatitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.'



REGN3500 was invented using Regeneron's VelocImmune technology, and is being developed jointly by Regeneron and Sanofi as part of a global agreement.



