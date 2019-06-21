High-power broadcast satellite will serve markets across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) confirms the successful launch of EUTELSAT 7C. The satellite was lifted into space from Kourou, French Guiana by an Ariane 5 rocket at 23h43 CET (21h43 UTC).

Manufactured by Maxar Technologies, EUTELSAT 7C is a 3.4 tonne high-power broadcast satellite which will serve markets across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey, through 49 36-Mhz equivalent Ku-band transponders. The satellite will be co-located with EUTELSAT 7B at 7° East, increasing capacity for this dynamic neighbourhood by 19 transponders. It is due to enter into commercial service at the end of this year.

Currently co-located with EUTELSAT 7B, EUTELSAT 7A will be transferred to another orbital location as part of Eutelsat's fleet optimisation strategy.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: "EUTELSAT 7C will allow us to further develop our 7° East video neighbourhood, with two co-located high-power satellites providing the best possible support to customers in this vibrant market. We are delighted to have benefitted from Maxar's state-of-the-art technology and to celebrate yet another successful launch with Arianespace."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

