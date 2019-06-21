Report compares crypto passive income to traditional opportunities

INDX, a London-based crypto passive income fund, has released a report comparing traditional assets with their cryptocurrency counterparts that generate a regular payout. Read the report for free here. The firm has also expanded the scope of its native INDX token, which currently pays a quarterly dividend, by adding two additional revenue generating asset classes: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Staking.

The INDX report, entitled 'Traditional vs Crypto Passive Income', compares the performance of government bonds, tracker funds, and peer-to-peer lending, with the emerging generation of crypto assets: Staking, Masternodes and DPoS.

The report finds the financial barriers common among traditional income investments are replaced by more technical ones, as more adventurous investors seek to add them to their crypto portfolios. While presenting greater risk, the greater ROI seen historically in crypto make it an attractive proposition, particularly with greater regulatory oversight and investor protections now being implemented. However, managing wallets, hosted servers and the numerous exchanges required to realise the returns as everyday money, tend to be off putting to all but the most computer savvy. Prior to the launch of INDX, this made it difficult for most mass market investors to build this segment into their crypto strategy.

The underlying INDX algorithm and technology platform, alongside a strategic alliance with BlockMatrix, now makes it simple to add additional asset classes to the INDX token. INDX and its token holders will now benefit from a significantly wider range of revenue-generating digital assets as major DPoS networks such as Cosmos, ICON, Loom Network, Ontology and WAX go live.

INDX will launch its public sale to qualified investors on July 1. Initial dividends will be paid to INDX token holders in Q3 2019, with a 44% yield forecast from the US$15m fund.

INDX is tokenized crypto fund that gives retail and institutional investors a passive income each quarter, using a proprietary algorithm to research the best Masternode, DPoS and staking investment opportunities. Learn more at INDX, go to www.indx.capital

