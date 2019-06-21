

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) has agreed to acquire the Ampac Group for 74 million pounds. Ampac, headquartered in Perth, is a fire and evacuation systems supplier. It has offices in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Ampac's management team will remain in place.



Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive at Halma, stated: 'This acquisition extends our geographic footprint and strengthens the intellectual property of our fire detection businesses.'



Halma plc will fund the consideration for the deal from its existing facilities. The Group expects to complete the acquisition by no later than mid August 2019.



