DJ Mauna Kea Technologies SA (MKEA-FR): Reimbursement decision facilitates Cellvizio penetration in France

goetzpartners securities Limited Mauna Kea Technologies SA (MKEA-FR): Reimbursement decision facilitates Cellvizio penetration in France 21-Jun-2019 / 07:53 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 19th June 2019 @ 8.30am (BST). * *Mauna Kea Technologies SA * *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR 4.10* *Current Price: EUR 2.00 (CoB on 18th June 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWA**Y* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |*Mauna Kea announced successful reimbursement coverage for the| |use of confocal laser endomicroscopy ("CLE") for Barrett's | |Esophagus ("BE") in France. This further validates the | |clinical utility of Cellvizio and is testimony to Mauna Kea's | |ability to deliver on its strategic milestones for 2019, as | |set out in our recent *report [1]. With reimbursement in place| |in France, Mauna Kea is delivering on its promise to drive | |revenue generation outside the US by providing clinicians with| |a strong incentive for use of Cellvizio in up to 45,000 | |applicable Gastroenterology ("GI") procedures in France each | |year, opening this important market for broad | |commercialisation. With Cellvizio gaining in reputation as a | |result, Mauna Kea is increasingly well positioned to build on | |its strong track record in GI in order to accelerate | |successful commercial expansion into new indications, such as | |interventional pulmonology. We continue to believe that Mauna | |Kea's strategic priorities for 2019 will lay a solid | |foundation for sustainable future growth, hence, we maintain | |and reiterate both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR4.10 | |target price. | | | |Positive reimbursement decision a major milestone for Mauna | |Kea | | | |In a decision published on 14th June 2019, the French National| |Association of Health Insurance Funds ("UNCAM") created a new | |specific procedural code for esophageal endoscopy with | |CLE-guided biopsy. Under the new code, the endoscopy is | |reimbursed with EUR150 and anaesthesia with EUR69, thus | |incentivising GI specialists to employ Cellvizio as an adjunct| |to conventional endoscopy. The UNCAM's decision will take | |effect 30 days after its publication and should allow Mauna | |Kea to tap a market of more than 300 hospitals specialising in| |BE care in France, accounting for more than 45,000 applicable | |procedures annually. | | | |*Reimbursement decision further validates the use of | |Cellvizio* | | | |While Mauna Kea has accumulated an impressive portfolio of FDA| |approvals for Cellvizio in a number of indications over the | |past, BE remains the primary focus for Mauna Kea at present. | |As such, BE reimbursement in France represents a major | |milestone that should catalyse uptake and broad | |commercialisation of Cellvizio in GI, but more importantly, | |this positive decision further validates Cellvizio on a | |clinical level and generates increasing awareness for the | |advantages associated with CLE, which will, in our view, pave | |the way for expansion into new indications as well as | |applications: Due to Cellvizio's unmatched imaging | |capabilities, the system lends itself to a variety of | |applications such as augmented visualisation in robotic | |surgery, where absence of enabling technology such as improved| |visualisation has limited adoption in the past. We believe | |that Cellvizio could help to overcome these barriers and | |significantly contribute to improving patient outcomes through| |robotic surgery. | | | |*Mauna Kea on track to delivering on one of three strategic | |pillars for 2019* | | | |Mauna Kea has made impressive progress on the three strategic | |priorities it set out for 2019 namely, (1) driving revenue | |growth outside the US, (2) maximising utilisation of existing | |Cellvizio systems in the US, and (3) evaluating new | |indications as future growth drivers. With EMEA displaced as | |the second largest sales contributor following US & Canada in | |Q1, it is clear that China remains a particular focus for | |Mauna Kea, and with a very strong distribution relationship | |with Youhe Medical in place, we anticipate to see accelerating| |sales growth from capital and consumables purchases throughout| |2019E. The recent reimbursement decision in France should | |contribute to catalysing sales in EMEA in the second half of | |this year and highlights an increased commercial focus on ex. | |US markets in line with the company's strategic goals for | |2019. | | | |*We maintain and reiterate our target price of EUR4.10* | | | |We maintain and reiterate our target price of EUR4.10 per | |share, which is based on an EV / Sales multiple approach using| |our EUR25.1m revenue estimate for 2022E, a multiple of 4.0x, a| |discount rate of 11% and a probability rate of 75%. Kind regards, Martin Piehlmeier | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | T +44 (0) 203 859 7728 | martin.piehlmeier@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com / londonoffice@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr. Stephan Goetz and Ulrich Kinzel.

*goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members*

Senior Management - Ulrich Kinzel, Brigitte de Lima and Paul W. Dunne. Equity Research Analysts - Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead, Martin Piehlmeier and Kieron Banerjee. Equity Sales - Danny De jong. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access - Tanya Tracey and Danny De jong. Compliance & Research Production - Paul W. Dunne. 