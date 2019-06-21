DeepBlue Technology makes waves in CVPR 2019, placing first at the Cassava Disease Classification competition

LONG BEACH, USA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 /Long Beach, USA, June 17, 2019 - As the annual IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) fever descends on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) world this week, researchers from DeepBlue Technology emerged first in the Cassava Disease Classification Challenge, organized by the 6th edition of the Fine-Grained Visual Categorization (FGVC6) workshop which is part of CVPR, beating out 88 other teams who collectively submitted over 1300 entries.

DeepBlue also emerged second and third place respectively in two CVPR competitions, the 2019 Workshop on Autonomous Driving (WAD) D²-City & BDD100K Tracking Domain Adaptation Challenge and the D²-City & BDD100K Detection Domain Adaptation Challenge.

The team from DeepBlue, supervised by Prof Wang Xinlei, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, came in second and third in the above two WAD challenges respectively. Prof Wang said: "We are honored by our achievements at CVPR, it has shown how much DeepBlue has grown since five years ago. The research we have done will improve the next generation of DeepBlue products. "

DeepBlue's research emphasis has been bearing fruits over the last six months as teams representing the company have achieved notable results at PAKDD, IEEE's ISI Challenge and now CVPR. "As DeepBlue makes a huge push west towards Europe this year, making a mark on international competitions is also important to showcase the strength and quality of the people working behind these products," said DeepBlue's CEO, Anderson Chen.

Research efforts have enabled DeepBlue's range of hardware and software products such as the Panda Bus, AI Retail and AI CITY frameworks to better respond to client and user demands, both in China and internationally. As the company is rolling out new offices in Greece, Italy and Luxembourg to gain new market share, product research and feature development will be the key differentiators between top-tier AI products in the near future, according to Chen.

About DeepBlue Technology

DeepBlue Technology (Shanghai) Ltd was founded in 2014 and is a fast-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) company with the aim of becoming a world class AI maker platform. Using the guiding principle of 'Serving humanity through AI', DeepBlue Technology has made breakthroughs in research development and application in various industries, such as Autonomous Driving, Robotics, AI CITY, Biometrics, and AI Retail amongst others.

