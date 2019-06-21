

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) recalled some MacBook Pro units sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 due to a safety risk as these 15-inch units contain a battery that may overheat. The company requested its customers to visit the official page of Apple to find product eligibility by entering the product serial number.



Apple has advised customers to stop using the affected MacBook Pro units. The battery replacement is free of charge. The recall is for a limited number of units, and does not affect Mac notebooks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX