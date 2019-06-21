eBay UK Study Reveals One in Four British Parents are Sitting on a Toy Gold Mine

LONDON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study of 1,000 British families has revealed that parents are hanging on to their children's toys even after their child has stopped playing with them.

The research, carried out by online marketplace eBay UK in the lead up to the launch of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4, shows it could be parents' own sentimental attachment to their children's toys, that prevents them from being cleared out.

To combat this and lend a hand to parents, eBay UK has teamed up with top psychologist Honey Langcaster-James to develop tips for parents keen to free up some much-needed space in their home, and make some extra spending money in the meantime.

Honey says: "Sometimes people hold on to children's toys for longer than needed because they get caught up in the memories and their emotional connection to them, and don't know how to detach and deal with the practical issue. This can especially be the case when it comes to play-things they gave their little ones at an early age."

"For parents who struggle to let go of their child's toys, it can be helpful for them to think about the need to lead by example and find a few practical strategies to help to reduce the emotionality of it all. Selling on old toys together as a family can also be a great way to free up some cash and invest that in making new memories together."

Honey's tips include:

Start Small

Focus on one area of the home, perhaps that box of unused toys that have been gathering dust in the garage for years. Once started, families may well find that they will get on a roll with it.

Create a habit

Make 'letting-go' of old toys, a family habit. Introduce the process as just a regular part of family life between the seasons. By identifying a few old toys to clear out every few months, one can make it part of their family routine. This will enable everyone to get more comfortable with clearing out and can prevent problems in the future. Once something has been normalised, it becomes easier for everyone.

Make money

Rewarding for letting things go by realising some of the hidden financial value in the toys lying around the home. Take the first step by opening an online selling account, such as eBay, selling a few things on and making some money. This can be a great way to raise funds for a special event or even a special treat for families so they can create even more great family memories together.

Nikin Patel, Director of Consumer-to-Consumer Selling at eBay added, "At eBay we see a huge market for pre-loved toys. We understand that many parents not only find it hard to let go of toys their children have loved, but also what to do with them when they're no longer played with. By listing unused toys on eBay we can guarantee that, just like Buzz and Woody, they'll be off on their next adventure in no time."

"These toys can be given new homes, make new children happy, and even help you make a bit of extra cash."

For more information on selling toys on eBay visit

https://www.ebay.co.uk/help/selling/selling/start-selling-ebay?id=4081