AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 20/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.9777 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14857214 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 10935 EQS News ID: 828543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)